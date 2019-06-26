By Steve Wittich A total of 13 cars took part in NTT IndyCar Series testing yesterday. Ten drivers took on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and a trio of rookies tested at Iowa Speedway. Felix Rosenqvist (Chip Ganassi Racing), Santino Ferrucci (Dale Coyne Racing) and Marcus Ericsson (Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports) all got…
A baker’s dozen IndyCar drivers were on track yesterday – a trio rookies at Iowa and 10 led by Herta at Mid-Ohio (includes unofficial Mid-O timesheet)
