No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS HONDA

Finished the day first overall with a best lap time of 1:43.1206

“I’m pretty happy with the car overall. We had speed here last year and I think we were able to build off of that and continue our progress. There’s obviously a couple tweaks we can make to capitalize on what the car has in it, but looking at all four team cars, I think we have some good data and heading into tomorrow we’re optimistic that we can put the NAPA machine back on the front row.”

No. 28 DHL HONDA

Finished the day sixth overall with a best lap time 1:43.7556

Topped the charts after the first practice session of the day and again during the warm-up session

“The DHL car was good this morning; we led the first session. Then, in the second session – since it’s only Friday – we took some big gambles on setup and we found out what not to do. We were pretty out to lunch this afternoon in P2, but then we changed some things back for the warm up and were P1 again. Sometimes it’s just as valuable to find out what does not work as it is to find out what does. Overall, we’re feeling good with our first day at Road America.”

No. 98 U.S. CONCRETE / CURB HONDA

Finished the day 12th overall with a best lap time 1:44.0731

Sat sixth at the conclusion of the warm up session

“We’re close to where we need to be. We’ve been jumping around a bit too much with setup and need to hone in on something. But I think we found a direction, hopefully with a lot of changes. We need to build on sitting tenth and find a little more for the Fast Six – but the gap between the top 10 is so tight.”

No. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA

Finished the day 13th overall with a best lap time of 1:44.2018

Ranked fourth on the time charts during the day’s warm up session

“It was a pretty good Friday, overall. We had a lap in the first session good enough for P1, but a red flag came out as I crossed the line, so it didn’t count. We were P12 in Practice 2, I wasn’t too happy with the balance of the car. Then in the warm up we made some changes to fix the issue I was fighting and came in P4. It was up and down, but I think all positive at the end of the day. We get one more practice session to make sure it’s just right – but we’ll hopefully be able to fight for the Fast Six tomorrow.”