Rossi, Honda Lead Opening Day Practice at Road America

Alexander Rossi, Honda, top the time sheets in practice

Ryan Hunter-Reay heads opening practice session, runs sixth overall

Honda drivers claim eight of top-10 times on Friday

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (June 21, 2019) – Honda drivers led both NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions Friday at Road America, with Alexander Rossi topping the time sheets in the afternoon and for the day in his Andretti Autosport Honda, in preparation for Sunday’s REV Group Grand Prix.

Running on the soft-compound Firestone “Red” tires, Rossi manhandled his car over the challenging four-mile Road America circuit to a time of 1:43.1206 [140.131 mph] to comfortably edge second-fastest Will Power’s best lap of 1:43.4089, also set on the “Red” alternate tires.

Rossi’s teammate, Ryan Hunter-Reay, led the morning session and ended the day sixth overall based on his opening session time. Already a race winner this year, rookie Colton Herta ended the afternoon and the day fourth fastest for the Harding Steinbrenner Racing team, with fellow rookie Felix Rosenqvist fifth in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Takuma Sato, second quickest in the morning, used that time to end the day seventh, with teammate Graham Rahal eighth. Defending series champion Scott Dixon ran ninth, while James Hinchcliffe rounded out the top 10 in his Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda. Activities continue Saturday at Road America with final practice and qualifying for Sunday’s 55-lap, 220-mile race. Live network coverage of the 10th round of the season begin at 12 p.m. EDT Sunday on NBC.

Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport Honda) fastest in opening-day practice: “It’s always a change from year-to-year, right? So, we roll off [of the trailer] with a car [set up] that was good last year, and work to dial it in to this year’s conditions. Right now, it’s still pretty hairy out there. We’re dealing with both ends of the race car [not working to their best] and trying to find that happy medium.

NTT IndyCar Series REV Group Grand Prix

Circuit: Road America (4.0-mile road course) Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2018 Winner: Josef Newgarden (Team Penske) 132.101 mph average

Weather: Sunny, mild, 72 degrees F

Top-10 Friday Practice Session Results:

Ps. Driver Team Manufacturer Best Time Notes 1. Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 1:43.1206 140.131 mph average 2. Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 1:43.4089 3. Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 1:43.4758 4. Colton Herta-R Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda 1:43.7415 5. Felix Rosenqvist-R Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 1:43.7464 6. Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 1:43.7556 7. Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 1:43.8244 8. Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 1:43.9772 9. Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 1:43.9842 10. James Hinchcliffe Arrow Schmidt Peterson Honda 1:44.0423

