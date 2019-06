ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT RACE PREVIEW REV GROUP GRAND PRIX AT ROAD AMERICA NTT INDYCAR SERIES No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS HONDA ROAD AMERICA INDYCAR HISTORY STARTS BEST START BEST FINISH 3 4 (2018) 13 (2017) CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDING 2 (342 pts.) “It was nice to have a weekend off after the month of May stretch…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.