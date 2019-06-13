rd edition of TORONTO (June 13, 2019) – In less than a month, the 33edition of Honda Indy Toronto gets under way on the streets surrounding Exhibition Place. Two different combo ticket packages offering convenient benefits are on sale now to get in on the festival action, July 12-14.

A great last-minute gift for dad is the Father’s Day Pack available for a very limited time through Sunday (June 16) at 9 p.m. ET. For $160, it includes two Saturday or Sunday Silver Grandstand tickets, two Paddock Passes, two slices of Pizza Pizza, two Coca-Cola beverages, plus a photo opportunity. All these benefits bundled together offer a $110 savings and will deliver lasting memories with dad this summer.

The easiest way to get to the Honda Indy Toronto is by GO Transit. GO Transit Combo Tickets are available for $45 for Saturday or Sunday and also for $70 in a 2-Day option which includes a round trip GO Transit fare and event General Admission. Not only do children 12 and under receive free Honda Indy Toronto general admission, but also they can now ride the GO network for free. The GO Train Exhibition Station is conveniently located just north of Turn 8 near the Gate 2 entrance of the Honda Indy Toronto.

“These combo ticket packages are a great way to check out the Honda Indy Toronto for the very first time or even for our repeat customers to enhance their experience,” said Jeff Atkinson, Honda Indy Toronto President. “In addition to the Stadium SUPER Trucks returning to the schedule, we have some new and exciting festival features to announce over the next three weeks which will only further increase the value of these combo packs.”

Honda Indy Toronto is an unforgettable weekend for the whole family. Children 12 and under are admitted free throughout the event when attending with a ticketed adult. Honda Fan Friday returns for the 10th year to the Honda Indy Toronto offering general admission on Friday, July 12, courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation by festival-goers benefiting Make-A-Wish® Canada.