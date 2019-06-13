104th Indianapolis 500 Logo Captures Tradition, Speed, Excitement, Innovation of Race

INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, June 13, 2019 – The logo for the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge captures four essential elements – tradition, speed, excitement and innovation – of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” within the framework of the new logo system introduced last year.

Bold, dynamic colors and features form the core of the 2020 logo. At the heart of the design is a continuation of the type lock-up introduced with the unveiling in May 2018 of the logo for the 103rd Running of the race.

“The logo for the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge acknowledges the traditions and grand legacy of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway while propelling ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ forward, racing for what’s next,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “This colorful design reminds everyone of the power and pageantry of the world’s greatest race. The logo is the ‘500;’ it is May.”

The wordmark is athletic, prestigious and confident, and includes a rich red shield that contrasts with gold, the color of the iconic Wing and Wheel logo of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This lock-up creates a strong, consistent annual brand appearance for the event.

A new feature of this year’s logo is a checkered flag pattern that races upward and forward behind the shield, symbolizing the goal of every competitor in the race and the rich history of champions at IMS.

The 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 24, 2020. Fans are encouraged to renew or upgrade their Indy 500 tickets at www.ims.com/renew, by calling 317-492-8500 or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office. The renewal window will continue through Monday evening, June 17, approximately 500 hours following the checkered flag of the 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

These are the best prices of the year for renewals and upgrades, available only during the renewal window to those who attended Month of May events in 2019. Prices will increase when tickets go on sale this fall, and again in 2020.