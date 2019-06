June 7, 2019 | Anne F. FORT WORTH, Texas—Qualifying for the DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway this afternoon was an exercise in frustration for A.J. Foyt’s ABC Supply Racing team. Matheus Leist will start the 248-lap night time race from the 20th slot after posting a two-lap average speed of 215.093mph around the…



