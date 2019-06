Ferrucci to Start from Ninth Row in Texas Fort Worth, Texas (June 7, 2019) – Dale Coyne Racing rookie Santino Ferrucci took part in his first oval qualifying on a 1.5-mile track on Friday at Texas Motorsport Speedway and placed 18th on the grid for Saturday night’s DXC Technology 600. Ferrucci, who was 11th on the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.