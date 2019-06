Sato, Honda Take Texas Pole Takuma Sato claims pole at Texas Motor Speedway Scott Dixon will start second as Honda drivers qualify first through fourth Sebastien Bourdais, Ryan Hunter-Reay round out top four for Honda FORT WORTH, Texas (June 7, 2019) – Takuma Sato claimed his second pole of the 2019 season, and the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.