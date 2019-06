Ed Carpenter, Spencer Pigot Looking Forward To Saturday Night’s Race at Texas Motor Speedway INDIANAPOLIS (June 4, 2019) – Race Preview Ed Carpenter Racing will bring a pair of Autogeek Chevrolets to Saturday night’s DXC Technology 600, the ninth round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season. The race will feature 248 laps (600 kilometers)…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.