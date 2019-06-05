BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 4, 2019) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that ABeam Consulting, who provides business transformation services to over 800 clients throughout Asia, the Americas and Europe, will be primary sponsor of Takuma Sato’s No. 30 Honda entry at the DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 8 and…
ABEAM CONSULTING TO BE PRIMARY SPONSOR OF TAKUMA SATO’S ENTRY AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY AND WEATHERTECH RACEWAY LAGUNA SECA
category: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing PR