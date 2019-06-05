BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 4, 2019) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that ABeam Consulting, who provides business transformation services to over 800 clients throughout Asia, the Americas and Europe, will be primary sponsor of Takuma Sato’s No. 30 Honda entry at the DXC Technology 600 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 8 and…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.