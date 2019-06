NTT INDYCAR SERIES No. 28 DHL HONDA TEXAS INDYCAR HISTORY STARTS BEST START BEST FINISH 12 3 (2013) 2 (2013) CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDING 7 (219 pts.) “Hopefully we have a good car for Texas. We would like to capitalize on some of the momentum we have rolling right now and bring home a good result…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.