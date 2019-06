Posted by Patrick Stephan on Wednesday, June 5th 2019

Race weekend: Thursday, June 6 – Saturday, June 8 Track: Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile oval Race distance: 248 laps / 357.12 miles Entry List: DXC Technology 600 (PDF) Firestone tire allotment: Fourteen sets for use through the weekend Twitter: @TXMotorSpeedway @IndyCar, #DXC600, #IndyCar Event website: www.TexasMotorSpeedway.com INDYCAR website: www.IndyCar.com 2018 race winner: Scott Dixon (No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) 2018 NTT…