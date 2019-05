Posted by Patrick Stephan on Monday, May 27th 2019

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES 103RD RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, INDIANAPOLIS TEAM CHEVY POST RACE DRIVER QUOTES AND PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT MAY 26, 2019 CHEVROLET RACING IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES 103RD RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, INDIANAPOLIS TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE DRIVER QUOTES, WINNER AND TEAM PRINCIPALS…