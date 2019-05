Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 NTT IndyCar Series RACE NOTES/QUOTES – May 26, 2019 SATO FINISHED THIRD IN THE INDY 500: RAHAL AND KING ENCOUNTERED DIFFERENT PROBLEMS GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 United Rentals Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “I just got a killer run, and I was lifting to just manage my gap. You pull…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.