May 26, 2019 INDIANAPOLIS-It wasn’t pretty but Tony Kanaan and the No. 14 ABC Supply team fought adversity to claim their first top-10 finish of the year when they finished ninth in the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 Sunday afternoon. Kanaan’s teammate Matheus Leist also had to battle through some tough times finishing 15th…



