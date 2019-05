CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY MAY 26, 2019 Chevrolet wins Indianapolis 500 for second year in row, 11th overall Pole winner Simon Pagenaud leads 116 of the 200 laps, holds on in close finish · Pagenaud is the second Team Chevy driver to win from pole ᴏ Four-time Indy 500 winner Rick…



