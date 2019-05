103rd RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 PRESENTED BY GAINBRIDGE RACE REPORT 05.26.2019 No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS HONDA STARTED 9th // FINISHED 2nd CHAMPIONSHIP: 3rd (228 pts.) OF NOTE: Led 22 laps of the 200-lap event // Nearly claimed his second victory on the IMS oval, dancing with Pagenaud for position through the last 15 laps // Suffered through a mechanical…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.