MAY 26, 2019 Chevrolet wins Indianapolis 500 for second year in row, 11th overall Pole winner Simon Pagenaud leads 116 of the 200 laps, holds on in close finish · Pagenaud is the second Team Chevy driver to win from pole ᴏ Four-time Indy 500 winner Rick Mears won from pole in 1988, ‘91 · Chevrolet places…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.