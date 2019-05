Colton Herta and Sebastien Bourdais lead 18-driver Honda field Honda victory on Sunday would be 13th since 2003 Honda lineup includes four former winners, five “500” rookies SPEEDWAY, Ind. (May 23, 2018) – A powerful lineup that includes four previous Indianapolis 500 winners – three of them also IndyCar Series champions – will lead…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.