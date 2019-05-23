IMS, Energy Systems Network Host Workshop To Develop High-Speed Competition INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, May 23, 2019 — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Energy Systems Network (ESN), the advanced energy technology initiative of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP), are hosting some of the world’s leading autonomous vehicle technology researchers at the Racing Capital of the World…
Autonomous Vehicle Experts Gather at Indianapolis Motor Speedway To Envision Self-Driving Race Car Challenge
