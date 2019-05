Posted by Patrick Stephan on Thursday, May 23rd 2019

Award to honor Contributions for Commitment & Dedication to the Sport SPEEDWAY, Ind. (May 23, 2019) – Dennis Reinbold, team owner of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, today presented the prestigious “Pop Dreyer Legends Award” to Indy car racing’s winningest driver and four-time Indy 500 champion A.J. Foyt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The “Pop Dreyer Legends Award”…