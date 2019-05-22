INDIANAPOLIS, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 – Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, hosts of NBC’s three-time Emmy Award nominated obstacle course competition series “American Ninja Warrior,” will serve as co-grand marshals of the 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Iseman and Gbajabiamila will be the first co-grand…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.