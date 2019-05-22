Indianapolis, Indiana (May 22, 2019) – Juncos Racing announced today 250ok, an Indianapolis- based email intelligence platform, would be the primary sponsor for Kyle Kaiser’s No. 32 Chevrolet entry for the 103rd Running of the Indy 500 presented by Gainbridge.
Team owner Ricardo Juncos said, “We are thrilled to announce a highly innovative company like 250ok has joined our effort and will be our primary sponsor for the No. 32 Juncos Racing Indy 500 entry. When Greg (Kraios, CEO of 250ok) offered to support us, and we were connected over our personal journeys, we knew this sponsorship was meant to be. We both share the same values, commitments and goals, and I look forward to building our relationship with the 250ok team.”
“After hearing Ricardo’s story, and knowing they were in need of a sponsor, I jumped at the opportunity,” said Kraios. “From our similar upbringings, supporting his hardworking and odds-defying team felt like a personal calling.”
Kraios, who grew up in Speedway, Ind., as a lifelong race fan, identified deeply with team founder Juncos’ story of working up from humble beginnings in Argentina to becoming an owner of an NTT IndyCar Series team. Kraios experienced a similar journey, growing up in a working-class Indiana neighborhood, ultimately working at ExactTarget (now Salesforce) before founding his own technology company.
Juncos Racing made headlines during qualifying for the Indy 500 this past weekend when Kaiser secured the final spot on the grid of 33 in a dramatic final attempt.
The 103rd Running of the Indy 500 begins May 26th at 12:45pm EST live on NBC.