05.18.2019 With Andretti Autosport drivers bookending the initial qualifying attempts, the team will saw all five drivers earn starting positions for the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 with three cars in the top 11 and Alexander Rossi advancing to the Fast Nine Shootout tomorrow. Sunday’s qualifying will host the Last Row Shootout on NBC…



