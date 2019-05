James Hinchcliffe No. 5 Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda – Made contact with the wall in Turn 2 on his first qualifying attempt – Attempted to qualify the No. 5T Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda – Will have one shot to qualify for Positions 31 – 33 tomorrow, Sunday, May 19 “I don’t know what the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.