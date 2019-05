Sage goes 225.401 MPH for P6, JR at 224.481 for P18 SPEEDWAY, Ind. (May 16, 2019) – While the wind and rain hit the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval late Thursday afternoon, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing drivers Sage Karam and J.R. Hildebrand had already changed into their street clothes and chatted with the team’s engineers about…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.