INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 16, 2019) – Two things were evident following completion of the third practice day for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge: Ed Carpenter Racing’s cars look solid and Fernando Alonso is in dire need of track time. Ed Jones posted the fastest overall lap of 227.843 mph in Thursday’s practice cut…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.