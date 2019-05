Posted by Patrick Stephan on Thursday, May 16th 2019

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 NTT IndyCar Series PRACTICE NOTES/QUOTES – May 16, 2019 1) Ed Jones 227.843 mph 2) Takuma Sato 226.699 mph 24) Graham Rahal 224.133 mph 29) Jordan King 223.173 mph GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 United Rentals Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “I thought today was actually extremely positive. We…