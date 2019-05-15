INDIANAPOLIS, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 – Multiple Grammy Award-winning superstar Kelly Clarkson will perform the national anthem before the start of the 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Clarkson will sing on Race Day in the traditional spot before the 33 drivers are called to their…



