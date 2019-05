The first big impact of the month at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway came when the No. 66 McLaren Racing Chevrolet of Fernando Alonso made contact in Turn 3. Alonoso was running directly behind Graham Rahal in Turn 3 when the car pushed wide, glancing off the SAFER barrier at corner exit. The papaya ornage car…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.