“I’m really happy we were able to pull this off, it’s a really cool way to honor Mario’s 50th anniversary,” said Marco Andretti, driver of the No. 98 U.S. Concrete / Curb Honda. “The color will be hard to miss on track and the car looks great. We’re all very thankful that U.S. Concrete was on board to run the livery and make this year’s car as special as possible. We can’t wait to have a shot at bringing this car to victory lane on May 26.”
The retro paint scheme highlights Dallas-based concrete company, U.S. Concrete as primary sponsor and features the black number block to identify the car number, along with the historical logo of Firestone Tires. In addition, the initials “FB” have been placed near the front suspension just as they were on the original 1969 livery, representing Frank Boeninghaus who provided the engine for Andretti’s 53rd Running of the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race win.
“Marco Andretti is not only a great ambassador for IndyCar racing but for our safety and hiring initiatives as well. His excitement to honor his grandfather continues to show how dedicated he is to honoring his family’s legacy,” said U.S. Concrete Chairman and CEO, Bill Sandbrook. “We knew that partnering with the Andretti Autosport team was the best vehicle for us to successfully deliver our sponsorship objectives and this tribute is a shining example of what the entire Andretti family means to auto racing.”
Tickets can be purchased for the Indianapolis 500 by visitingtickets.ims.com. Each practice session will be available to stream with the INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold. Saturday qualifying will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network with Sunday qualifying and race day coverage on NBC.