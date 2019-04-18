NEW YORK CITY (04.18.2019) – Marco Andretti, U.S. Concrete and Andretti Autosport unveiled the No. 98 U.S. Concrete / Curb machine that the third-generation driver will pilot for the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 next month. The day-glow red car closely resembles the 1969 race-winning livery of Mario Andretti, celebrating the 50th anniversary of his memorable Indianapolis 500 victory. (04.18.2019) – Marco Andretti, U.S. Concrete and Andretti Autosport unveiled the No. 98 U.S. Concrete / Curb machine that the third-generation driver will pilot for the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 next month. The day-glow red car closely resembles the 1969 race-winning livery of Mario Andretti, celebrating the 50th anniversary of his memorable Indianapolis 500 victory. “I’m really happy we were able to pull this off, it’s a really cool way to honor Mario’s 50th anniversary,” said Marco Andretti, driver of the No. 98 U.S. Concrete / Curb Honda. “The color will be hard to miss on track and the car looks great. We’re all very thankful that U.S. Concrete was on board to run the livery and make this year’s car as special as possible. We can’t wait to have a shot at bringing this car to victory lane on May 26.”

The retro paint scheme highlights Dallas-based concrete company, U.S. Concrete as primary sponsor and features the black number block to identify the car number, along with the historical logo of Firestone Tires. In addition, the initials “FB” have been placed near the front suspension just as they were on the original 1969 livery, representing Frank Boeninghaus who provided the engine for Andretti’s 53rd Running of the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race win. “Marco Andretti is not only a great ambassador for IndyCar racing but for our safety and hiring initiatives as well. His excitement to honor his grandfather continues to show how dedicated he is to honoring his family’s legacy,” said U.S. Concrete Chairman and CEO, Bill Sandbrook. “We knew that partnering with the Andretti Autosport team was the best vehicle for us to successfully deliver our sponsorship objectives and this tribute is a shining example of what the entire Andretti family means to auto racing.”



“I was full of pride when I learned that my son Michael was paying tribute to me this way,” said racing legend Mario Andretti. “The effort his team is going through to present this commemorative car is flattering. Thank you to the team for that effort and also for acknowledging my part in Indy 500 history. I am honored to have Marco carry the design from my 1969 car. I hope this winning paint scheme will be a good omen for him and that he’ll get his first 500 victory. When I see the car, it will definitely be an opportunity for reflection. It’s humbling. It is a tremendous compliment to me that this team would look back at my victory and find it worthy of recognition.”