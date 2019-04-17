Gateway Motorsports Park and World Wide Technology announce long-term venue naming rights agreement

WWT is now the official technology partner of the newly-renamed ‘World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway’

April 17, 2019, St. Louis Region – Gateway Motorsports Park and World Wide Technology (WWT), a market-leading technology solution provider, today announced a long-term naming rights commitment, renaming the motorsports facility “World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.” The multi-faceted racing venue serves as home to NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region, where WWT was founded and is headquartered.

WWT also becomes the official technology partner of the track and will use the venue to advance development programs for the company and its community outreach initiatives.

“The support of WWT will help ensure that our track will compete for North America’s most elite races and offer an innovative and exhilarating fan experience for years to come,” said Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of Gateway Motorsports Park. “The relationship with WWT will help us tremendously as we continue to grow World Wide Technology Raceway into one of the premier racing facilities in the country.

“WWT Founder and Chairman David Steward and his family are among the most respected corporate and civic leaders in our community. We are thrilled to partner with their iconic brand and mission,” said Francois. “Further, David Steward II and his company Lion Forge are actively engaged in the sponsorship which speaks to the powerful future potential of our alliance.”

The announcement was made during the 2019 Global Leadership Forum (GLF) Summit taking place at WWT. Founded by David Steward in 2015, GLF strives to connect the world’s leading STEAM organizations that are engaging, educating, empowering, and transforming underserved communities and building tomorrow’s workforce.

The track plans to utilize the many advanced assets and knowledge that WWT and their partners are developing in an ever-evolving marketplace. Whether it’s STEAM initiatives, technological enhancements for fan experience, or community outreach and diversity, the raceway will serve as a cutting-edge proving ground.

“WWT and the Steward family are blessed and honored to align ourselves with the Francois family and the team at World Wide Technology Raceway. Given our shared vision and values, we knew we had a perfect opportunity to better serve the entire community. Under Curtis Francois’ tremendous leadership, we look forward to creating a meaningful and lasting impact for the region in the years ahead,” said David Steward.

“As our family has experienced firsthand, motorsport events are a great way to bring a diverse array of people together throughout the region. We are thankful and grateful for the opportunity to support the new partnership and provide additional opportunities to the community,” said David Steward II.

The new partnership furthers WWT’s tie to racing, as the company is the official Technology and Analytics Partner of Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) and the primary sponsor of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team. As part of the partnership, WWT provides data analytics consulting and technology solutions to help improve team performance for Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team.

As part of the partnership between the two St. Louis area organizations, the track will feature WWT signage throughout the venue, web and social communications channels and branding on all event promotions. Signage changeover is currently underway and will continue to evolve throughout the 2019 season.