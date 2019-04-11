PepsiCo Products Named as Official Soda and Water Beverages of IMS Starting This Season

Pepsi, MTN DEW, Aquafina Headline Multiyear Pact with IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, April 11, 2019 – Officials from PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced a multiyear partnership Thursday, April 11 in which Pepsi and MTN DEW become the Official Soda Beverages of IMS and Aquafina the Official Water of IMS starting with the 2019 season.

PepsiCo products will be served exclusively at concession stands and in suites throughout the historic facility starting with the INDYCAR Grand Prix and 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge in May.

“PepsiCo products are a perfect complement to events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Pepsi’s market activation and consumer focus make for an exciting partnership,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The PepsiCo line of beverages is enjoyed worldwide and is an excellent match for the global reach of elite events at IMS. The delicious, refreshing taste of PepsiCo products is an ideal way for fans to quench their thirst at the track.”

The agreement with IMS continues PepsiCo’s long involvement with the track and with auto racing, dating back to 1903 when pioneer roadster Barney Oldfield served as a Pepsi spokesperson. PepsiCo previously has held pouring rights at IMS, and Mike Mosley famously qualified the No. 48 Pepsi Challenger on the front row for the 1981 Indianapolis 500.

About PepsiCo

Products from PepsiCo are enjoyed by consumers more than 1 billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is its vision to be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects PepsiCo’s ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.