Ferrucci Anxious to Take on Long Beach Circuit

Long Beach, CA (April 11, 2019) – Rookie Santino Ferrucci is looking forward to his first NTT IndyCar Series race on the streets of Long Beach as the series heads to California for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach this weekend.

After a couple of disappointing results in the last two rounds of the season at Circuit of the Americas and Barber Motorsports Park, the Dale Coyne Racing driver is looking to score results that reflect his actual on-track performance.

In both previous rounds, Ferrucci was on his way to possible top-10 finishes when circumstances out of his control sent him further down the results sheet.

While the 20-year-old driver has never raced on the 1.968-mile, 12-turn temporary street course in Long Beach, he did take part in a simulator session a couple of weeks ago ahead of this weekend’s event to familiarize himself with the track.

“I’m pretty excited about heading to Long Beach,” shared Ferrucci. “Then again, I’m always excited going to a street course. I’m curious to see what we’ll have when we get there. We did some simulator work and it was really, really good for us. It’s helped us at other tracks, so hopefully it will be the same for Long Beach and we can get back into the Top 10. Doing sim work is helpful but I can’t wait to drive the actual track. From what I’ve seen of the circuit, it kind of reminds me of Detroit in a way, it’s a little bumpy and I like the hairpin a lot going onto the front straight. I’m excited for that and for the fountain turn, because I’m told it’s legendary.”

So far this season, Ferrucci has scored a couple of IndyCar career bests by picking up his best finish with a ninth place at the season opener in St. Petersburg and by registering his best starting position at Barber Motorsports by placing himself 10th on the grid.

Ferrucci will be able to get his first real taste of the Long Beach circuit starting Friday when he takes part in two practice sessions. Qualifying for the fourth round of the season will be broadcast live on NBCSN on Saturday, April 13 from 2:45pm ET (11:45am local time) and all practice sessions will be streamed live on the NBC Gold app.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be broadcast live on NBCSN Sunday, April 14, 2019 starting at 4:00pm ET (1pm local), with the race scheduled to go green at 4:42pm ET (1:42pm local).