Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, April 7th 2019

Track: Barber Motorsports Park Race: Grand Prix of Alabama Date: April 7, 2019 No. 2 Fitzgerald USA Dallara/Chevrolet – Josef Newgarden Start: 16th Finish: 4th Status: Running Laps Completed: 90/90 Laps Led: 0 Points Position: 1st (+32 pts) Notes: Josef Newgarden and the No. 2 Fitzgerald USA Dallara/Chevrolet began the Sunday afternoon race at Barber Motorsports Park in the 16th position and…