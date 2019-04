CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK IN BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA HONDA INDY GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA – POST-RACE RECAP APRIL 7, 2019 Newgarden Gains 12 Positions for Fourth-Place Finish to Pace Team Chevy BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 7, 2019) – Aside from earning his fourth victory at Barber Motorsports Park, a fourth-place finish in the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.