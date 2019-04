James Hinchclife heads a Honda sweep of the top six positions in Friday practice Rookie race winner Colton Herta continues to impress; runs second Santino Ferrucci, another Honda rookie, rounds out top three BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 5, 2019) – James Hinchcliffe led a sweep of Honda teams and drivers claiming the top six positions Friday…



