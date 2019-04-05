BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (Friday, April 5, 2019) – NTT IndyCar Series drivers encountered an off-and-on day of practice for the 10th annual Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst. Pushing the limits of their cars, themselves and Barber Motorsports Park’s rolling 2.3-mile, 17-turn permanent road course, nearly half the 24-driver field took excursions into…



