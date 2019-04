Posted by Patrick Stephan on Friday, April 5th 2019

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Round 3 of 17 in the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series PRACTICE NOTES/QUOTES – Friday, April 5, 2019 1st: James Hinchcliffe 1:08.9994 / 120.001 mph 14th: Takuma Sato 1:09.4532 / 119.217 mph 17th: Graham Rahal 1:09.5660 / 119.024 mph GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 One Cure Dallara/Honda/Firestone: …