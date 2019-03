TIRE TRACKER: CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS Firestone is supplying more than 1,500 race tires for the INDYCAR CLASSIC Primary: 7 sets per entry* Alternate: 4 sets per entry Rain: 5 sets per entry *Does not include rookie set ENGINEER’S NOTE “Our Firestone Race Tire Engineering team tested at Circuit of The Americas last fall to select the…



