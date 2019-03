AUSTIN, Texas (Thursday, March 21, 2019) – NTT IndyCar Series driver Ed Jones has been cleared to drive in the INDYCAR Classic at Circuit of The Americas following a re-examination by Dr. Geoffrey Billows, INDYCAR medical director. Jones sustained a small non-displaced fracture of the distal fourth metacarpal in his left ring finger when his No. 20…



