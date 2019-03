NTT INDYCAR SERIES OF NOTE: Andretti Autosport is closing in on 200 wins across all racing platforms and with four races across three series (Formula E, Indy Lights, IndyCar) this weekend, it is possible for that milestone to be reached before the teams pack up and head home from Austin. The team currently has 197…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.