LONG BEACH, Calif. (March 15, 2019) – ALEX LORA/EL TRI, celebrating 50 years at the forefront of Mexican Rock ‘n Roll, will perform at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach as headliners of the immensely popular Fiesta Friday Concert on April 12. The Fiesta Friday Concert will begin at approximately 6:45 p.m. on the…



