Month of May Schedule Packed with Action, Excitement on IMS Oval, Road Course

Highlights:

– Eleven days of track activity open to the public on IMS oval, road course

– Indy 500 qualifying weekend features positions 10-30 set Saturday; Fast Nine Shootout, Last Row Shootout and bumping, full-field race simulation practice Sunday

– NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold to provide more than 80 hours of live coverage, including expanded Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Race Day broadcast window

INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 – The 2019 Month of May schedule is set for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, highlighted by 11 days of on-track activity for fans and a new format adding more action and drama to both days of qualifying for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Thirty-three drivers will line up to take the green flag for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” at 12:30 p.m. (ET) Sunday, May 26 on the historic, 2.5-mile oval. The sixth INDYCAR Grand Prix will kick off the Month of May at IMS at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on the 2.439-mile road course. Will Power of Team Penske will attempt to repeat his unprecedented sweep of both NTT IndyCar Series races in 2018.

“The Month of May is a magical time of year at the Speedway that stirs the passion of racing fans around the world,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “There’s nothing else like it. The combination of thrilling, wheel-to-wheel action on the IMS road course and oval provides the ultimate competitive challenge for the skilled drivers and teams of the NTT IndyCar Series and Road to Indy ladder series. Add in the great concerts on Race Weekend and all the other fun activities off track, and every fan is asking the same question: ‘Is it May yet?'”

The new Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge qualifying format will build even more drama and speed during both days of Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying, Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.

Qualifying runs from 11 a.m.-5:50 p.m. Saturday, locking the 30 fastest drivers into the 33-car starting field and setting the stage for an exciting second day of qualifying Sunday.

Drivers outside of the top 30 from Saturday will get one qualifying attempt each to earn one of the three remaining starting spots in the exciting Last Row Shootout session from 12:15-1:15 p.m. Sunday. Drivers in this new session also face the nerve-fraying prospect of being bumped from the starting field.

The nine fastest drivers from Saturday each will receive one run in the Fast Nine Shootout from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Sunday to determine the pole winner and starting order in the first three rows of the world’s most prestigious auto race.

Exciting action resembling the 200-lap race then will unfold on track during an open practice for all qualified drivers from 3:15-6 p.m. Sunday. Expect heavy traffic and plenty of drafting and passing at race pace since that practice will be the longest post-qualifying on-track session for the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge field before Race Day.

Fans will see even more on-track action on Miller Lite Carb Day, Friday, May 24. The final practice for all 33 Indianapolis 500 starters was extended 30 minutes, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The 17th Freedom 100 for the Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires follows at 1 p.m. Then the popular Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge, showcasing the top pit crews of the NTT IndyCar Series, will take place from 2-3:30 p.m.

Month of May action will start on the IMS road course with the INDYCAR Grand Prix, with two full days of on-track action Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 featuring the NTT IndyCar Series and the three Road to Indy ladder series, Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires, Indy Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000.

The INDYCAR Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and the exciting new INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold will present more than 80 hours of coverage during the Month of May.

The TV schedule includes live NBC telecasts of the INDYCAR Grand Prix (3 p.m. Saturday, May 11) and Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (11 a.m. Sunday, May 26), live pre- and post-race Indy 500 shows on NBCSN and a live Indy 500 studio show during Race Week on NBCSN. For more information or to subscribe to INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold, visit www.nbcsports.com/gold/indycar .

NBC also will televise the Last Row Shootout and Fast Nine Shootout live Sunday, May 19, and NBCSN will follow with three hours of live coverage of the exciting, new post-qualifying practice session that afternoon.

A great variety of live music also will form a perfect partnership with exciting racing throughout Race Weekend. Rock legends Foreigner and chart-topping funk, R&B and pop group Kool & the Gang will perform at the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 24.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstars Zac Brown Band will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert, which starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Global electronic music superstars Skrillex, Alesso, Illenium, Chris Lake and Ricky Retro are headlining the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light starting at 7 a.m. Race Day, Sunday, May 26.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com for the sixth INDYCAR Grand Prix and 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

SIXTH INDYCAR GRAND PRIX SCHEDULE

(All times local, subject to change; all on-track activity on IMS road course)

THURSDAY, May 9

No public access

8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000, USF2000 testing

3:45-4:15 p.m.: USF2000 practice

4:30-5 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice

5:15-6 p.m.: Indy Lights practice

FRIDAY, May 10

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

8-8:20 a.m.: USF2000 qualifying

8:35-8:55 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

9:10-9:55 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice

10:10-10:40 a.m.: Indy Lights qualifying

10:55-11:15 a.m.: USF2000 qualifying

11:30-11:50 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

12:30-1:15 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Indy Lights race #1

2:45-3:20 p.m.: USF2000 race #1

3:35-4:15 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 race #1

4:30-5:45 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series qualifying/Firestone Fast Six

SATURDAY, May 11

7:30 a.m.-one hour post-race: Public gates open

8:30-9 a.m.: Indy Lights qualifying

9:15-9:55 a.m.: USF2000 race #2

10:10-11 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 race #2

11:15-11:45 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series warm-up

1:15-2:25 p.m.: Indy Lights race #2

3:30 p.m.: Sixth INDYCAR Grand Prix

103RD INDIANAPOLIS 500 presented by Gainbridge SCHEDULE

(All times local, subject to change; all on-track activity on IMS oval)

TUESDAY, May 14

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Veteran practice

1-3 p.m.: Rookie Orientation Program, veteran refresher tests

3-6 p.m.: Open practice

WEDNESDAY, May 15-THURSDAY, May 16

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Open practice

FRIDAY, May 17 – FAST FRIDAY

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Open practice

6:15 p.m.: Qualifications draw

SATURDAY, May 18 – CROWN ROYAL ARMED FORCES QUALIFYING

7 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

8-9:30 a.m.: Open practice (all cars)

11 a.m.-5:50 p.m.: Qualifying (Fast Nine Shootout order set, spots 10-33 in field set)

SUNDAY, May 19 – CROWN ROYAL ARMED FORCES QUALIFYING

9 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

10:15-10:45 a.m.: Fast Nine Shootout practice

10:45-11:15 a.m.: Last Row Shootout practice

12:15-1:15 p.m.: Last Row Shootout qualifying

1:15-2:15 p.m.: Fast Nine Shootout qualifying

3:15-6 p.m.: Open practice

MONDAY, May 20

Noon-6 p.m.: Public gates open

10-11:30 a.m.: Indy Lights test

Noon-2 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 open practice

2:30-4 p.m.: Indy Lights test

TUESDAY, May 21-WEDNESDAY, May 22

No track activity

THURSDAY, May 23

No public access

10-10:45 a.m.: Indy Lights practice

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Indy Lights qualifying

FRIDAY, May 24 – MILLER LITE CARB DAY

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 final practice

1 p.m.: 17th Freedom 100 (Indy Lights)

2-3:30 p.m.: Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge

3:30 p.m.: Miller Lite Carb Day Concert begins, Turn 4 infield

SATURDAY, May 25 – LEGENDS DAY presented by Firestone

8 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

9-10 a.m.: Driver autograph session, Pagoda Plaza

10:25 a.m.: Public drivers’ meeting, Tower Terrace

3:30 p.m.: Firestone Legends Day Concert begins, Turn 4 infield

SUNDAY, May 26 – RACE DAY

6 a.m.-one hour post-race: Public gates open

7 a.m.: Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light begins, Turn 3 infield

12:30 p.m.: 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

MONTH OF MAY TELEVISION SCHEDULE

(All times Eastern, all shows live unless indicated)

FRIDAY, May 10

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Indy Lights Road Race #1, NBC Sports Gold

4:30-6 p.m.: INDYCAR Grand Prix Qualifying, NBCSN

SATURDAY, May 11

1:15-2:25 p.m.: Indy Lights Road Race #2, NBC Sports Gold

3-6 p.m.: INDYCAR Grand Prix, NBC

TUESDAY, May 14-FRIDAY, May 17

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: 103rd Indianapolis 500 Practice, NBC Sports Gold

SATURDAY, May 18

8-9:30 a.m.: 103rd Indianapolis 500 Practice, NBC Sports Gold

11 a.m.-5 p.m.: 103rd Indianapolis 500 Qualifying, NBC Sports Gold

5-6 p.m.: 103rd Indianapolis 500 Qualifying, NBCSN/Gold

SUNDAY, May 19

Noon-3 p.m.: 103rd Indianapolis 500 Qualifying, NBC

3-6 p.m.: 103rd Indianapolis 500 Practice, NBCSN

MONDAY, May 20

Noon-2 p.m.: 103rd Indianapolis 500 Practice, NBCSN

MONDAY, May 20-THURSDAY, May 23

6-6:30 p.m.: 103rd Indianapolis 500 Studio Show, NBCSN/Gold

FRIDAY, May 24

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Carb Day (Indy 500 practice, Freedom 100, Pit Stop Challenge), NBCSN/Gold

SATURDAY, May 25

4-6 p.m.: IPL 500 Festival Parade, NBCSN/Gold*

SUNDAY, May 26

9-11 a.m.: 103rd Indianapolis 500 Pre-Race Show, NBCSN

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: 103rd Indianapolis 500, NBC

4-5 p.m.: 103rd Indianapolis 500 Post-Race Show, NBCSN

MONDAY, May 27

7:30-11 p.m.: 103rd Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration, NBC Sports Gold

* — Event will be televised delayed from 4-6 p.m. on NBCSN, live on INDYCAR Pass on NBC Sports Gold