SECOND ANNUAL GRAND PRIX 5K SET TO RUN MARCH 31

2nd Annual Event on World-Famous Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Race Circuit

to Benefit Grand Prix Foundation of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (Feb. 28, 2019) – On Sunday, March 31, racing fans and runners of all skill levels will have the opportunity to “run the course” at the Second Annual Grand Prix 5K, which will benefit the Grand Prix Foundation of Long Beach.

Participants will run a two-lap tour of the world-famous Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race course, with the start at the official Grand Prix start/finish line on Shoreline Drive, then heading up Pine Avenue and Seaside Way, returning to Shoreline Drive. New this year, there will be two races: the Elite/Pro 5K (those who can finish the race in under 25 minutes) which will start at 7:30 a.m. and the run for the general public will begin at 8:00 a.m.

Registration is now open for the Grand Prix 5K at thegrandprix5k.com, with the entry fee $40 per person until March 27, when the fee goes up to $45 through race day. The entry fee entitles each paid runner a finisher medal, an inaugural Grand Prix 5K t-shirt and a complimentary Friday general admission ticket to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, a $33 value. In addition, there will be activities in the 5K festival area at the conclusion of the run.

Grand Prix 5K age divisions will include under 18 years old, 18-25, 26-35, 36-45, 46-55, 56-65, 66-75 and 76 or older. Age division winners will win prizes, as will the overall 5K winners.

“Last year’s inaugural 5K was a huge success – in fact, we sold it out,” said Rick DuRee, president of the Grand Prix Foundation. “With the two race divisions, we are excited to be opening up the opportunity for more people to run the iconic Acura Grand Prix race course. It’s a lot of fun for a great cause.”

The Grand Prix 5K, organized in conjunction with Run Racing, joins the Grand Prix Foundation’s popular Monte Carlo Night, taking place April 12 at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Long Beach, as events that will raise money for the Grand Prix Foundation’s charitable endeavors, which include funding for Long Beach area charities that include the Long Beach Special Olympics, Ronald McDonald House, Century Club, Operation Jump Start and many others.

The Grand Prix Foundation of Long Beach is a 501 (c)(3) publicly supported organization whose purpose is to raise funds through a series of charitable events held in conjunction with the Acura Grand Prix. With the Foundation’s low administrative costs, approximately 90 cents of every dollar raised goes to benefit Long Beach charities every year.

For more information and to register for the event, visit thegrandprix5k.com.