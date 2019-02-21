Technology brands come together for global event.

McLaren Racing and ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, today announced a partnership for the 2019 Indianapolis 500, where McLaren and driver Fernando Alonso will compete at the 103rd running of the historic sporting event.

ScanSource is focused on delivering successful business outcomes for its channel partners through the delivery of solutions in the point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, and cloud and telecom services markets.

The brand will be represented on the McLaren-Chevrolet and on Fernando’s racesuit, along with McLaren team apparel. ScanSource will also conduct a major partner-focused hospitality program around the event, alongside its annual conference in Indianapolis, which takes place at the same time.

Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing, said:

“We are delighted to be joined by ScanSource as a partner on our program for this year’s Indy 500. ScanSource is a premium technology leader in the market, so there is fantastic alignment between our two brands and we are honored to represent them. This will be a special event for McLaren and our partners, so we look forward to ScanSource joining us and enjoying what is always an incredible experience.”

Mike Baur, Chief Executive Officer, ScanSource, Inc. commented:

“Like ScanSource, McLaren is committed to driving growth for their partners, while also delivering an exceptional customer experience. Their reputation for providing leading-edge technology, while keeping a keen eye on the future, makes them an ideal partner for ScanSource. We look forward to taking part in the Indy 500, as well as the continued growth of our relationship.”

Source: Team PR