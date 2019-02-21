ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (February 21, 2019) – Frontier Communications returns for the second consecutive year as the Official TV and Internet provider of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, set for March 8th-10th on the temporary 1.8-mile, 14-turn scenic waterfront circuit.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Firestone Grand Prix for a second year,” said Melanie Williams, Frontier’s Senior Vice President of Operations, South Region. “The Grand Prix’s commitment to speed, precision and results really resonates with everyone at Frontier. Each day, our team works hard to provide customers with the fastest two-way speeds and service, so they can connect to the things that matter to them.”
Frontier Communications offers home and business telecommunications solutions including video, advanced voice and high-speed internet over the only widely-available, 100 percent fiber-optic network in the region. It also offers device security, identity protection, and digital support services. Frontier is a major employer in Florida, with approximately 3,000 team members. Interested telecommunications professionals can learn more about Frontier career opportunities online at frontier.com/careers. Tampa is the company’s South Region headquarters, and it is committed to partnering with local events like the Firestone Grand Prix in support of the Tampa Bay community.
“Frontier Communications is a perfect collaborator for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, which owns and operates the 15th annual downtown race. “Both our teams offer speed, excitement and entertainment to customers. We’re excited to have them back as a partner and look forward to Frontier being involved for many years to come.”
Frontier Communications’ customers will have access to a special savings offer on 3-Day General Admission tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Employees of Frontier can purchase 3-Day General Admission and 3-Day Grandstand tickets at a discount as well as a $5 savings on registrations to the Modern Business Associates 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track.
Frontier provides marketing support and cross-channel promotions to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Frontier will garner highly visible brand exposure through trackside and spectator signage and onsite activation opportunities during the race weekend, and enjoy client entertainment opportunities including premium onsite experiences, weekend tickets and all-access passes.
Frontier is also offering lucky race fans the chance to win a luxury, VIP Hospitality Suite Experience for the races and hundreds of other ticket prizes by entering the Frontier Fast sweepstakes. Entries must be submitted by February 28th at Frontier.com/FrontierFastSweeps. Also, during the race weekend, spectators will be able to meet with Frontier representatives for chances to win fun prizes.
Tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are on sale now at gpstpete.com or by phone at 888-476-4479. Registrations are open for the 7th Annual Modern Business Associates 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track benefiting the Police Athletic League set for March 8, 2019, at gpstpete5k.com.
Source: Event PR