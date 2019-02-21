America’s largest automotive retailer partners again with McLaren Racing for 2019.

McLaren Racing is delighted to announce that AutoNation, America’s largest automotive retailer, will return as a partner for the team’s attempt at the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500. Fernando Alonso’s McLaren-Chevrolet will feature AutoNation’s branding in the world-famous 500-mile American race on Sunday, May 26.

Two-time Formula 1 World Champion Alonso competes in his second Indy 500, attempting to join Graham Hill in claiming motorsport’s Triple Crown, having already achieved victories at the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fernando led the 2017 Indy 500 on several occasions before retiring in the closing stages, a race which marked McLaren’s return to Indy after a 38-year absence.

Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing, said:

“It’s fantastic when a sponsor returns, and I’m delighted that AutoNation will be with McLaren again for our 2019 Indy 500 program. They were a superb partner in 2017 and we’re looking forward to building on our previous work together, at what will be a very special event for all of us.”

AutoNation Chief Marketing Officer Marc Cannon commented:

“We are thrilled to be partnering again with McLaren for the Indy 500 this year. McLaren has a well-known racing pedigree, and we wish Fernando the best of luck.”

Ben Priest, Senior Vice President Americas, McLaren Racing, said:

“We’re looking forward to kicking off our Indy 500 activity in the months leading up to the race in May. It is great to see AutoNation coming on this journey again having been such a great partner of ours in 2017.”