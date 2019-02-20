RANDY OWENS NAMED OFFICIAL RACE ARTIST FOR – 45th ACURA GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

LONG BEACH, Calif. (Feb. 20, 2019) – Prolific American racing artist Randy Owens has been named Official Race Artist for the 2019 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

As Official Race Artist, Owens has created the poster artwork for the 45th annual event, which will also grace the covers of the event program, Fan Guide, T-shirts and other race-related materials.

Owens has established himself in the American racing art scene, having produced over 300 handmade serigraph editions in his realistic style — modern and evolutionary, with color and motion as the central theme.

He has created poster art for Long Beach races eight times, including the Grand Prix’s 40thanniversary edition in 2014, as well as posters for the Miami Grand Prix, US Grand Prix at Indianapolis, Road America Historic Races and the Bahrain International Circuit. And, since 1991, he has also produced an annual motor racing calendar for Bridgestone.

Born in Baltimore, Md., Owens grew up in Virginia and majored in fine art at Northern Virginia Community College. He was drawn to the vibrant colors, clean form and crisp edges of serigraphy (silkscreen printmaking), and after being introduced to auto racing in 1978 began making serigraphs of motor racing subjects in his own unique style.

Over the years, Owens has staged over 200 exhibitions of his work in five countries, including the Axis Galleries in Tokyo and 10-year retrospective shows at the famous l’art et l’automobile Gallery in New York City and the National Automobile Museum in Reno, NV.

Owens currently lives and works in Pasadena, Md., with his wife, Rebecca, and youngest son, Ross.

Owens will have a display booth at the 2019 Acura Grand Prix and will be available to sign posters for race fans throughout the weekend. Official posters will sell for $10 at the event, as well as in the weeks prior to the event at gplb.com.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be headlined by the fourth round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series, as well as the BUBBA burger Sports Car Grand Prix, featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. In addition, the weekend will include the Motegi Racing Super Drift Challenge under the lights on Friday and Saturday nights; SPEED Energy Stadium Super Trucks, the powerful sports cars of the Pirelli GT4 America and the new-for-2019 Historic IMSA GTO Challenge. There will also be concerts, free to race ticket holders, on Friday and Saturday nights.

Fans can select and pay for their Grand Prix seats, parking and paddock passes online at gplb.com. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the toll-free ticket hotline, (888) 827-7333. Also featured on gplb.com is the latest Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach news and racetrack information, photos and ongoing announcements of special race week activities.

Ticket prices range from $33 for a Friday General Admission ticket to $147 for a three-day ticket that includes Sat./Sun. reserved seating in grandstand upper levels. Pre-paid parking packages are also available, along with handicapped seating, NTT IndyCar Series Paddock passes, Super Photo tickets and a wide variety of hospitality packages.

Source: Event PR